Mank: 6 Quick Things To Know About David Fincher's New Movie

Mank Centers On The Making Of Citizen Kane

Anytime Orson Welles' name is brought up, one of the first things, if not the first, to come to mind is Citizen Kane. David Fincher's upcoming drama centers on the man who wrote the film's screenplay, Herman J. Mankiewicz and the struggles he had with the iconic filmmaker throughout the production as well as prior to the film's release, primarily to do with the screenplay and who should receive credit for the only part of the movie that won an Academy Award (Best Original Screenplay), according to Variety.

In the role of Herman J. Mankiewicz is Gary Oldman, who plays against Tom Burke's Orson Welles. Other members of the cast include Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Lily Collins as Rita Alexander, Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer, and Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst, whose life was the inspiration for Citizen Kane.