Enchanted 2: What's Going On With Disney's Disenchanted

Disenchanted Has Been In The Works Since 2010

A little more than two years after Enchanted delighted moviegoers around the world, Disney was already working on the second chapter in the series. In February 2010, Variety reported that the House of Mouse had hired Jessie Nelson (Corrina, Corrina, Stepmom) to pen the script with Anne Fletcher (Step Up, The Proposal) being brought on to direct Enchanted 2. Perhaps a sign of things to come, the article referenced the extended development process for the first Enchanted, which went through various directors and scripts before it was finally brought to the screen in 2007.

At the time, it was believed that Enchanted 2 could have been ready for release as early as 2011, but as we would later find out, that was only wishful thinking.