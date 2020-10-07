Comments

Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Already Filming Next Week?

2020 is going to be the year without a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie for the first time since the MCU began. While two films were planned, Black Widow and Eternals, both have been pushed off into next year. However, while movies may continue to be delayed, that's not apparently slowing down the production of big blockbusters, as it appears that another highly anticipated Marvel character will be going back in front of the cameras as early as next week, Spider-Man.

A Reddit user spied a sign telling people in Queens, NY to move their vehicles on Friday, October 16, because a film shoot was set to take place. The movie in question is given the title Serenity Now and unless somebody is filming a remake of a popular Seinfeld episode, that would appear to be a working title. In this case, it was already reported earlier this year that Serenity Now is the working title of the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Currently, the next Spider-Man film is set to release in December 2021, about 14 months from now. Under normal circumstances, that would put us right in the window of when production would be expected to begin. Of course, right now is anything but normal, but one way or another filming is going to need to get going soon if the movie is going to be ready to release next December.

Of course, it's possible there was some sort of miscommunication someplace and Serenity Now actually isn't referring to the next Spider-Man movie but something else entirely. If that's the case, however, it means somebody borrowed the working title naming scheme that previous Spider-Man movies have used. Spider-Man: Far From Home previously used a Seinfeld reference as its working title, calling itself Fall of George, a reference to the Seinfeld episode "Summer of George."

And of course, we know that the next Spider-Man movie is moving forward because we recently learned that Jamie Foxx would play Electro in the movie. It's a very interesting casting choice considering Foxx played the same role in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a movie that is not connected to the current franchise (as far as we know).

Based on the events at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, it would seem that Peter Parker will spend the movie on the run, having been unmasked as Spider-Man, and apparently framed for the death of Mysterio, who the rest of the world still sees as a hero. It's certainly going to change the dynamic and the tone of the new film if that is where everything goes.

Of course, there are even more questions about the future of Spider-Man considering that we know that Michael Keaton as a role in the upcoming Morphius movie, a part of Sony's live-action Spider-Verse, that thus far doesn't actually have Spider-Man in it. Because of the Marvel/Sony shared custody of the character, anything is possible.

With production on the new Spider-Man getting underway in public, it's possible we'll get a real look at the scenes being filmed and maybe they'll give us an idea of what the new movie has in store.

Spider-Man 3: What We Know So Far About The Far From Home Sequel
