What Happens After After A Person Is Caught Breaking Into Disney World?

Discovery Island used to be accessible to guests and was a small zoological park that Walt Disney World guests could visit for a small fee. In 1999, the island was closed and the wildlife was transferred to either Disney's Animal Kingdom or other zoos. The fact that Disney now had an entire theme park dedicated to wild animals made Discovery Island somewhat superfluous. For the last 20 years the island has been abandoned, and as the video above shows, has fallen into disrepair. It's not at all surprising that the area is popular among the "urban explorer" set, but because of its location, it has fewer problems with trespassing than other spots.