Comments

Leave a Comment

news

What Happens After After A Person Is Caught Breaking Into Disney World?

Epcot

A lot of serious Walt Disney World fans probably went slightly mad during the period when the resort was closed earlier this year. Some people drove as close as they could get to take pictures by the gate. Others simply waited for news of reopening. However, one dedicated person, who may or may not actually be a big Disney World fan, took things a step further earlier this year when he actually broke into Walt Disney World. He spent a couple of days on Bay Lake's Discovery Island. We now know what happened to the man, and it was both everything you'd expect, and not.

Richard McGuire was arrested May 1, 2020, after reportedly spending two days on Discovery Island. The Island sits in Bay Lake, one of the bodies of water where several Walt Disney World resort hotels and Disney Springs can be found. When arrested McGuire claimed to not realize he was trespassing, though he would have had to pass several signs that made that clear. Especially since this was during the period where Walt Disney World was closed. CCTV cameras on the island eventually picked up McGuire's movements and the police moved in. There has even been body camera footage of the manhunt released.

Upon being arrested, Richard McGuire was officially "trespassed" from Walt Disney World, meaning he had been banned from all WDW property. That part is far from surprising, it's exactly what has happened to numerous other people who have run afoul of Walt Disney World's rules in far less significant ways. However, The Street Journal reports that while McGuire did face criminal trespassing charges, he's walking away after paying only a $100 fine.

The minimal fine is part of a plea deal that McGuire struck with Orange County officials. He was reportedly facing up to a 12-month jail term for misdemeanor trespass, in extreme cases trespassing can be charged as a felony, resulting in up to five years in prison. However, in exchange for a no-contest plea, he's only paying the $100 fine.

Discovery Island used to be accessible to guests and was a small zoological park that Walt Disney World guests could visit for a small fee. In 1999, the island was closed and the wildlife was transferred to either Disney's Animal Kingdom or other zoos. The fact that Disney now had an entire theme park dedicated to wild animals made Discovery Island somewhat superfluous. For the last 20 years the island has been abandoned, and as the video above shows, has fallen into disrepair. It's not at all surprising that the area is popular among the "urban explorer" set, but because of its location, it has fewer problems with trespassing than other spots.

While the criminal penalty here was incredibly minor, at the end of the day Disney is likely happy to simply have the man banned from the resort.

Up Next

5 Crazy Ways To Get Permanently Banned From Disneyland
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Disney's Layoffs Will Affect Disneyland And Disney World Even More Than We Thought news 6d Disney's Layoffs Will Affect Disneyland And Disney World Even More Than We Thought Dirk Libbey
Michael Eisner: The Best And Worst Thing To Ever Happen To The Disney Parks news 7d Michael Eisner: The Best And Worst Thing To Ever Happen To The Disney Parks Dirk Libbey
Disney Just Announced Big Time Official Layoffs Across Parks, Experiences And Products news 1w Disney Just Announced Big Time Official Layoffs Across Parks, Experiences And Products Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Oct 23, 2020 Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Rating TBD
Connected Oct 23, 2020 Connected Rating TBD
The War With Grandpa Oct 9, 2020 The War With Grandpa Rating TBD
The New Mutants Aug 28, 2020 The New Mutants 3
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Nov 16, 2018 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald 6
Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Alyson Hannigan Uses Old Show Props In The Perfect Way TBD Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Alyson Hannigan Uses Old Show Props In The Perfect Way Rating TBD
Jennifer Lopez's Talented Daughter Talks What Song She Wants To Sing At Mom's Wedding To Alex Rodriguez TBD Jennifer Lopez's Talented Daughter Talks What Song She Wants To Sing At Mom's Wedding To Alex Rodriguez Rating TBD
Armie Hammer Reveals Why He Did Construction Work During Quarantine TBD Armie Hammer Reveals Why He Did Construction Work During Quarantine Rating TBD
How The Walking Dead's Seth Gilliam Feels About Fans Always Waiting For Father Gabriel To Die TBD How The Walking Dead's Seth Gilliam Feels About Fans Always Waiting For Father Gabriel To Die Rating TBD
Netflix’s Hubie Halloween Review: Adam Sandler's Latest Gets Some Laughs, But It’s A Bummer As An Uncut Gems Follow-Up Oct 7, 2020 Netflix’s Hubie Halloween Review: Adam Sandler's Latest Gets Some Laughs, But It’s A Bummer As An Uncut Gems Follow-Up 5
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information