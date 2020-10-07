Jennifer Lopez's Talented Daughter Talks What Song She Wants To Sing At Mom's Wedding To Alex Rodriguez

Emme and Max are the kids Jennifer Lopez had with her previous husband, Marc Anthony. The couple had their twins in 2008 before announcing their separation in 2011 and finalizing their divorce in 2014. Anthony is still a present father in his kids’ lives, but they are also reportedly excited by the idea of J-Lo tying the knot with Alex Rodriguez. A-Rod has two kids of his own: Natasha and Ella, who are 15 and 12, respectively.