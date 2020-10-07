Jennifer Lopez's Talented Daughter Talks What Song She Wants To Sing At Mom's Wedding To Alex Rodriguez

Leave a Comment
Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest names around thanks her music and film careers, which both reached massive milestones recently. Lopez earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work on Hustlers on the acting front, and she performed at the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira earlier this year. J-Lo is also getting ready to walk down the aisle with Alex Rodriguez next.
The wedding was initially set to happen this summer until COVID-19 postponed their plans like so many couples looking forward to 2020 “I do’s.” Whenever it does happen, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s kids will be very much involved in the ceremony. J-Lo’s 12-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, said this when she was asked what song she might sing on her mom’s big day:
That is a good question. Well, one song that I think I would sing is a song that connects me and her. 'You Are My Sunshine.' She sang that to me every day when I was little, when I was going to sleep.
Emme Muñiz memorably joined her mother on stage during Super Bowl LIV to sing the J-Lo hit “Let’s Get Loud” during the somewhat controversial halftime show. When speaking to E! News, the 12-year-old was still trying to decide on a good song that could connect the happy couple, but as far as her connection with her mom goes, “You Are My Sunshine” jumped to mind.
Emme Muñiz is currently promoting her first children’s book, Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day, which became available last week. The book follows an illustrated Emme and her twin brother, Max, on a typical day as they find prayers to communicate throughout the day. And J-Lo makes a cameo, of course! Max is said to be walking Jennifer Lopez down the aisle when the wedding does come.
Emme and Max are the kids Jennifer Lopez had with her previous husband, Marc Anthony. The couple had their twins in 2008 before announcing their separation in 2011 and finalizing their divorce in 2014. Anthony is still a present father in his kids’ lives, but they are also reportedly excited by the idea of J-Lo tying the knot with Alex Rodriguez. A-Rod has two kids of his own: Natasha and Ella, who are 15 and 12, respectively.
It’s cute to see this family blend together with J-Lo and A-Rod’s coming union, and Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme have an adorable relationship with one another. The singer recently talked about how a mother-daughter concert experience to see Emme’s favorite artist, Billie Eilish, made her appreciate her own fans. Lopez’s next movie is a comedy called Marry Me with Owen Wilson and Maluma, and she’ll play drug lord Griselda Blanco in The Godmother.
Marry Me is currently expected to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day. Check out what else is coming in 2021 with CinemaBlend’s release calendar.