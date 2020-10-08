Star Wars: The High Republic’s Opening Crawl Was Revealed, So Bring On The Jedi

The general set up of The High Republic is that it will be set a few hundred years before the events of the prequels, where, as the title suggests, the Galactic Republic, and by association, the Jedi Order, is at the height of its strength. As the story begins, there are no major threats facing the Republic, of course, it wouldn't be a very exciting story if that remained the same, and so the text crawl, which one assumes will appear in some of the first High Republic books, teases readers that something new is on the way. Check it out.