Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman And Other Celebs Get Naked To Convince People To Vote

Being a celebrity is a double-edged sword; while you might achieve professional milestones, you're also constantly under the public eye. But having fans is a platform that can be used to send a message to vast audiences, and a group of names like Chris Rock, Mark Ruffalo, and Sarah Silverman recently united to encourage voting in the 2020 Presidential Election. And this message was sent with words and bodies, as the group of stars got naked to help spread the message about properly voting by mail.
Due to ongoing health concerns, voting for the upcoming election is more varied, and there are some voters whose plan includes voting by mail. But there are ways you can make an error in this process, depending on your state's particular rules. As such, a group of celebs have gotten in into their birthday suits in order to help educate. Check it out below.
Well, that's one way of getting our attention. This group of household names got naked to educate about the concept of naked ballots, to help every voter make their voice known. And with names like Naomi Campbell and Josh Gad involved, the video is sure to turn a few heads.
The above video comes to us from the YouTube account of Represent Us. The campaign is to help spread awareness about the specificity of mail-in voting, specifically for ballots in states like Pennsylvania. It's a starry group of names that lent their platform and naked bodies to the cause. Aside from the names already mentioned, the video also includes Chelsea Handler, Ryan Bathe and Amy Schumer. There's even an appearance from Borat himself, as Sacha Baron Cohen got into full costume to shoot additional footage.
The clip is appropriately titled "These Naked Celebs Have an Important Message for Voters", which is thoroughly clickable for those who might be scrolling through YouTube. The video focused on a few different aspects of mail-in voting, while also offering quips and nudity to help buoy the quick 1 minute and 49 second video. And considering how many comedians are on the list, what else did we expect?
In addition to the glimpses of flesh, the message in the video is to be very careful about exactly how voters are filling out their ballots. There are some specific rules involved, including the color of your pen and properly enveloping the ballots. So those voters who are using paper ballots in their voting plan should read the directions and be deliberate in voting.
Some of the funniest moments come from comedian/actress Tiffany Haddish, who recorded her video from the privacy of her car. At least until she turned the vehicle on, claiming she was heading straight to post office. Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo was sure the viewers want him to put a shirt on.
Of course, comedians Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler used their exposed decolletage for a few sight gags. Both women have been using their platform in regards to politics and activism for years, and no doubt loved the chance to bare while also spreading awareness regarding mail-in ballots. Silverman notably was covering her breasts throughout the movie... until deciding to suddenly salute, with some blurring needed to keep the video from being completely NSFW. Plus her dad even makes a naked appearance.
Clearly this message is an important one, and the above video has something different from various other celebrity activism campaigns. Mostly because the starry cast bore it all, while also educating viewers on the concept of naked votes.