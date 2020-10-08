Netflix's Mank Trailer: David Fincher And Gary Oldman Dig Deep Into Citizen Kane's Sordid History

Hollywood loves movies about movies. Mank, as mentioned, looks like it’s going to get into Herman J. Mankiewicz and Orson Welles’s brash decision to make a movie about William Randolph Hurst, a dominant media mogul at the time. But Mank also plans to dig deep onto a controversial Film Community debate over how much credit the young Orson Welles deserved for the Citizen Kane screenplay. Legendary film critic Pauline Kael stirred the pot back in the 1970s claiming that Welles contributed very little to the script, though that theory has been heavily discussed by many over the years. Expect Mank to tug at the curtain hanging over to debate.