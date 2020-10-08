Doctor Strange Will Appear In Spider-Man 3 And The Internet Can't Get Enough

What a week, Spider-Man fans, am I right? We’re still processing the official return of Jamie Foxx’s Electro, who will be reprising his role in Spider-Man 3 after portraying the villain in the Andrew Garfield-led The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The idea of seeing a character from another era of the Spidey franchise is almost unheard of. But earlier today, it was revealed that none other than Doctor Strange is suiting up for the third Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film as well.