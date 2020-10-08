Doctor Strange Will Appear In Spider-Man 3 And The Internet Can't Get Enough

Leave a Comment
What a week, Spider-Man fans, am I right? We’re still processing the official return of Jamie Foxx’s Electro, who will be reprising his role in Spider-Man 3 after portraying the villain in the Andrew Garfield-led The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The idea of seeing a character from another era of the Spidey franchise is almost unheard of. But earlier today, it was revealed that none other than Doctor Strange is suiting up for the third Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film as well.
Benedict Cumberbatch finding a place in the upcoming Spidey movie is blowing the minds of fans of the comic book heroes because it adds evidence to a theory that's gained traction recently: a live-action Spider-Verse! Doctor Strange is already set to open the multiverse in his upcoming film literally titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to come three months after the third Spider-Man movie.
Oh, and Sam Raimi is directing the Doctor Strange sequel. You know, the guy who directed the original Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire. Sound the alarm! The internet is running wild with the Doctor Strange news. Check this out:
That’s right, the idea floating around is Tom Holland could unite with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for a big happy Spidey trio for the ages. It’s all in theory, and of course even if Doctor Strange does open the multiverse, that does not automatically mean Maguire and Garfield are stepping back in their spandex. Still, a fan can dream.
The internet is already imagining scenarios with Tobey Maguire, such as this one:
For many of us, Tobey Maguire has and will forever be our first big screen Spider-Man, even if his goth haircut at the end of Spider-Man 3 pissed us off. Seeing the actor return to his roots in Marvel, perhaps even in The Multiverse of Madness with Sam Raimi at the helm, would have us geeking out big time. Here’s another fan edit:
Interestingly enough, on the DC side of things, something like this is already set to happen. In the standalone Flash film starring Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck have both signed on to appear in the film as their respective versions of Batman, as Flash's super speed presumably opens the way to alternate universes. Then there’s Into the Spider-Verse, the Oscar-winning animated film that also featured the idea. Marvel fans are now betting the MCU is reaching for something similar.
The idea could prove to be exciting for fans of the previous Spider-Man franchises that each ended on a sour note. Aside from the infamous end of Spider-Man 3, Andrew Garfield’s Spidey dealt with the heartbreak of the death of Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy and the impending formation of the Sinister Six without closure from fans. Check out this fan’s idea:
My heart just sunk. This would be amazing (I had to do it) to see. There’s a ton of artwork floating around with the three Spideys like this one:
What do you think? Does Doctor Strange’s involvement in the third Spider-Man movie mean the Spider-Verse is coming to the MCU? Vote in the poll below and check out the upcoming Marvel line-up in the meantime.