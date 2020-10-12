Tyler Perry Giving Back: 8 Things You May Not Know About The Filmmaker's Philanthropy

Tyler Perry is undoubtedly best known for all the Madea plays, movies, and shows he's created, written, directed, and even starred in, but the Atlanta-based media mogul should also be known for all of the philanthropic efforts he has made since becoming one of the biggest rags to riches stories the entertainment world has ever seen.

When he isn't putting on his Madea outfit or making random appearances in movies like Star Trek and Gone Girl, Tyler Perry dedicates his life to pulling up those who need help the most and makes an effort to support people when their world is crashing down around them. From natural disasters to holiday surprises, there's never been a time when Perry has not looked out for someone. Here are eight examples of the filmmaker's philanthropy.