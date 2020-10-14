Why Hunger Games Producer Is ‘Excited’ About The Prequel’s New Protagonist

The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes will not be a Hunger Games rerun with another name because there are different dynamics at play. Whereas Katniss was all about action, arrows and overall bluntness, that is not the story of the prequel’s protagonist. Lucy is an orphan living in District 12 who was predominantly raised by her singing group. When she is chosen as a tribute at the 10th Hunger Games, she uses her powerful singing voice to become a Capitol favorite ahead of competing in the games.