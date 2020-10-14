Leonardo DiCaprio And More Are Joining Jennifer Lawrence As Part Of Netflix Film's A-List Cast

Set to be written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay as his follow-up to the Academy Award-winning Vice, the story will follow a pair of "low-level" astronomers who discover that the Earth will soon be destroyed by a giant asteroid that is on a collision course with the planet. Together they set out on a media tour to try and warn the world, and knowing McKay's sensibilities it will probably not be the easiest gig.

Acknowledging the filmmaker's advocacy in regard to climate change, it wouldn't exactly be surprising to find that the movie will serve as a metaphor of that particular crisis and the struggle to convince everyone of its extreme danger.

According to Deadline, most of the stars announced as part of the cast today have been "loosely attached" for months now, but that the big fish that the project found tricky to reel in was Leonardo DiCaprio. This wasn't because of a lack of interest; in fact, its quite the opposite. Don't Look Up has apparently been in front of the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star for a while now, but he has been struggling to find a way to make both it and Martin Scorsese's next film, Killers Of The Flower Moon, which are developing simultaneously. Now the schedules have worked out that allow him to do both, hence this announcement.

Unfortunately we have no idea at this stage who is playing what part in Don't Look Up, but really, does it matter? With this murderer's row of talent involved, it's hard to imagine anyone not streaming this film as soon as possible when it hits Netflix. Now that the cast is set, hopefully production will be able to start soon, and if that's the case it's possible that it could be ready for release in the second half of 2021.

