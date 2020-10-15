The Funny Story Behind How Steven Spielberg Got Aaron Sorkin Involved In Netflix’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7

You know, it was fourteen years ago that Steven Spielberg asked me to come over to his house on a Saturday morning. And just to be clear, I don’t hang out with Steven Spielberg. And he said, ‘I want you to write a movie about the Chicago 7. I said, ‘That’s a great idea. It will be a great movie.’ And as soon as I left his house I had to call my father and ask him who the Chicago 7 were. I was just saying yes to doing a movie with Spielberg the way that anyone would.