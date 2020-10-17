New Avatar Content Is Coming Ahead Of James Cameron’s Sequel, But Not How You’d Think

It had previously been revealed that Avatar 2 will pick up approximately 13 years after the events of Avatar, with Jake Sully and Neytiri having had three children during that period. So it makes to chronicle what went down shortly after Avatar rather than tell a story set too close to Avatar 2, especially if Disney, James Cameron and all other parties in charge of the franchise are looking to keep the sequel’s plot details as closely guarded as possible. Jeremy Barlow is writing Avatar: The Next Shadow, Josh Hood is handling the interior art and Gui Balbi is illustrating the covers.