Insane No Time To Die Stunt Created By Daniel Craig Needed James Bond, A Motorcycle, and 8,400 Gallons Of Cola

Bond 25, aka No Time To Die was initially expected to hit theaters in the spring. Its release was pushed several times, at one point landing in November and now more likely to come in April of 2021 – nearly one whole year after it was initially expected to hit theaters. Anticipation for the film is still high, but as we move closer and closer to 2021, we’ll have to keep an eye on how crowded the theatrical schedule for next year is getting.