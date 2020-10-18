Comments

Why Chris Evans' Knives Out Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis Would Not Be Shocked If His Nude Leak Was Planned

We’re a few weeks out from Chris Evans’ viral nude social media accident, and in the time since Cardi B has shuffled “America’s Ass” out of the headlines thanks to her own nude gaffe. However, now that we’re a few weeks out and have some more perspective, Evans’ own Knives Out co-star Jamie Lee Curtis is sniffing out a conspiracy theory with some help from Kelly Clarkson.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the daytime TV host spoke with Jamie Lee Curtis on a variety of subjects, including Chris Evans’ genitalia. In fact, Jamie Lee Curtis now says she thinks the nude leak may have actually gone exactly as predicted, noting on the series that Evans is a smart cookie. Kelly Clarkson, too seems to feel there could have been a bit of strategy involved.

Jamie Lee Curtis: My question is this: He’s so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being. I’m wondering if it was even planned.

Kelly Clarkson: Oh, he’s so clever. I kinda think it was planned, just because he was trying to get people to vote. You know, it’s like, ‘Now, that I have your attention…'

I mean, neither of them are certainly wrong about taking something awkward that happened and making it into a notable moment. After accidentally showing his penis to the Internet, Chris Evans did, in fact, use the moment to ask people to vote in the upcoming Presidential election. The response was pretty swift and worked for the brand the former MCU actor is trying to build for himself outside of Hollywood.

However, Chris Evans has firmly stuck to his guns about it being an accident, talking about the moment being an “embarrassing” accident and a “teachable moment” – not something he planned as part of a viral stunt. It’s in stark contrast to some other celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, who donned a bikini with the express intent of getting people to register to vote. (It worked too.)

When the nude post first ran ‘round the Internet, Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the first to respond, noting it “got” her “attention.” She also joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show that perhaps Chris Evans was taking after his movie father in Knives Out, Don Johnson, which led to genuine laughter from Clarkson. At the end of the day the bit is more about the humor than it is about the conspiracy theory, but it does have me wondering a little bit if there maybe is a germ of truth to that idea.

So I gotta ask. Chris Evans: nude on purpose or nude on accident? While we debate it out in the comments, you can also check out the actor showing off in a pool, thereby proving he’s still staying Captain America-fit these days.

Was Chris Evans' Nude Leak An Accident?
RESULTS
