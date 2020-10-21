6 Lessons Tom Holland's Spider-Man Can Learn From The Other Spider-Men

Unfortunately, neither of the previous live-action Spider-Men had to deal with their identity being exposed on such a massive scale, but they do know plenty about how being Spider-Man after high school can suck as well. Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man may be able to help Tom Holland's Peter win over his universe's J. Jonah Jameson, and maybe Andrew Garfield's Peter can alert him to the dangers of catching your falling girlfriend by their stomach with webbing? Ugh, a low blow, I know, but these guys have had a rough go of life after or near the end of high school, and Tom Holland's Peter needs to know this only gets harder.