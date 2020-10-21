6 Lessons Tom Holland's Spider-Man Can Learn From The Other Spider-Men

Leave a Comment
2020 has been a down year for Marvel content, so it's only fitting that in that downtime, we get hit with one of the biggest Marvel rumors of all time. Though it has not been confirmed, word on the "street" is that past Peter Parker actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are going to reprise their roles as Peter Parker in the MCU once more for Spider-Man 3.
In case it wasn't caught the first time around, I need to stress once again that this is a rumor (though other former actors from the films are reprising their roles) and not confirmed. With that said, it would be completely awesome and badass if it were true, because there are several lessons these versions of the character could impart on Tom Holland's Spider-Man if given the opportunity. Here are some of those major things, and no, using your leg to stop a speeding train is not on the list.
"With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility"
Tom Holland's Peter Parker has had some tremendous mentorship in Tony Stark, but even his guidance doesn't quite hit the sage-like wisdom passed on by Ben Parker to Tobey Maguire's Peter in Spider-Man. "With great power comes great responsibility" was the iconic line that kicked off the hero's original trilogy, and it was an easy way for Peter to remember the gravity of his powers and the obligation he had to protect people because of it.
It's a lesson I think Tom Holland's Peter has learned in some ways, though he's still relatively immature in some of the ways he handles being Spider-Man. Think of how the other Spider-Men held this mantle during their high school years, and it's clear Peter still has a lot of growing to do. Granted, part of that may be tied to the MCU making a concerted effort to make Peter actually look and act like he's in high school, but I digress. These guys could pass on a lot of wisdom that Peter may have missed out on, possibly because his Uncle Ben wasn't around.
It's Ok To Be More Quippy During Fights
Tom Holland's Spider-Man is ok at smack talk mid-battle, and he has a couple of lines worth mentioning. That said, do I believe for one second that he's on the level of Tobey Maguire's level of smack talk in his trilogy? Do I think he can hang with the King of Zing himself, Andrew Garfield's Parker? Those guys are the gold standard for talking shit to foes and guys demanding rent, and it's an insult to even suggest otherwise!
I think, provided these three are teaming up, Tom Holland's Peter Parker could get some brief pointers. It's a part of his game he has to step up quickly because being a sarcastic wise-ass is a staple of the Spider-Man persona. I'm sure Holland's Peter would come into his own with that eventually, but hanging around those two may bring it out of him much sooner.
Avoid Symbiotes At All Costs
Tom Holland's Spider-Man has not had a run-in with the Venom symbiote yet, though if Sony has any say in the matter, it'll happen in due time. It'd be super helpful if he had some background on it from someone who not only battled Venom before, but also knows what it's like to be corrupted by it. Someone who not only became more violent because of it, but a much better dancer.
In all seriousness, if there is any chance that Tobey Maguire shares a screen with Tom Holland, we really need to see the original Spider-Man 3 referenced in some way. There's just too much goofiness not to poke fun at it, and having some storyline in which the symbiote is involved would present the perfect opportunity to take shots at the final installment in the Sam Raimi trilogy.
Think Before Acting
If there's one major criticism I could give about Tom Holland's Spider-Man, it's that he always attacks first and thinks on the fly. It's the type of fearlessness any good superhero has and why these people are the ones running towards a disaster when others run and hide. It's a strategy that'll work out for him in a lot of crimes, but not when it comes to the bigger villains of the Spider-Man universe.
I'm assuming, based on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's ages, that they'll be coming in as more seasoned Spider-Men than Tom Holland's version. With that age comes a lot of experience, and perhaps the reminder for Peter that his mind is just as bright as his muscles are strong. Spider-Man is at his best when he's using both his strength and mind in unison to enact a plan. If Holland's Spider-Man gets that together in Spider-Man 3, he'll truly be a force to be reckoned with.
Nothing Is Impossible With Spidey-Sense
It cannot be overstated how integral the Spidey-sense was in saving the lives of the previous two Spider-Men. Tom Holland's Spider-Man doesn't get that luxury nearly as much, and I definitely feel like the MCU tries not to rely on his quick senses and speedy reflexes as much as the past two incarnations did. But maybe that's not the case, and it's really just the fact that this skill isn't as well developed for him as the other incarnations.
We saw in Spider-Man 2 that the Spidey-sense is a finicky power, and can be blocked depending on the issues Peter Parker is going through in life. Perhaps there are some workarounds for those issues that Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire's version can share with Tom Holland's Peter, and help his "Peter Tingle" be working on a level where he can whip it out left and right and be a more effective hero.
Being Spider-Man Doesn't Get Any Easier After High School
High school is a rough time for a lot of people, but it's especially difficult when you're Spider-Man. Not only are you trying to find yourself while constantly being influenced and evaluated by your peers, but you're also trying to be a superhero and forcing yourself not to reveal just how cool that is to everyone around you. Tom Holland's Peter is still navigating all this, though Far From Home kind of let the cat out of the bag on keeping the whole "I'm Spider-Man" thing low-key.
Unfortunately, neither of the previous live-action Spider-Men had to deal with their identity being exposed on such a massive scale, but they do know plenty about how being Spider-Man after high school can suck as well. Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man may be able to help Tom Holland's Peter win over his universe's J. Jonah Jameson, and maybe Andrew Garfield's Peter can alert him to the dangers of catching your falling girlfriend by their stomach with webbing? Ugh, a low blow, I know, but these guys have had a rough go of life after or near the end of high school, and Tom Holland's Peter needs to know this only gets harder.
Spider-Man 3 is still in development, and as far as we know, everything about multiple Spider-Men appearing is only alleged. Be sure to keep it with CinemaBlend for all the conversations the second that news may change, and for the latest news happening in the world of television and movies.