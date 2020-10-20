How The Batman Is Taking A Cue From Star Wars As It Continues Filming

In the case of the latter Disney+ Star Wars series, ILM worked with Jon Favreau to construct an LED wall powered by the Unreal real-time game engine. This led to ILM launching its Stagecraft virtual production unit, and the Stagecraft LED set was used again for The Mandalorian Season 2. While Rob Bredow didn’t provide specific details on the work being done for The Batman, it does involve ILM providing some pre-built practical sets and setting up an LED wall around the already established sets in the UK, thus allowing virtual production to be done on these specific scenes.