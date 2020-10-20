Someone Made The Snyder Cut Trailer Into A Retro Video Game, And You Have To Hear The Music

Leave a Comment
Whether you were one of the people who was invested in making Zack Snyder's Justice League happen or not, it's no less exciting, and bizarre, that the thing is actually happening. Even if other movies were coming out on schedule, the new version of Justice League would still be a much talked about production, and you can tell by the way that fans are getting excited that many can't wait until 2021, and so those fans are grabbing hold of whatever they can.
The official trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League was released as part of the DC Fandome event and it certainly showed us a lot of shots that we never saw in the theatrical version. However, one item that had a lot of fans talking after first seeing the trailer was the use of Leonard Cohen's song "Hallelujah." And so, you can be sure that even when the John Stratman YouTube channel puts together a cool 16-bit version of that trailer, it's going to come with a cool chiptune version of "Hallelujah." Check it out.
The use of the song itself was initially a topic of criticism because Zack Snyder had used the song previously during a scene in Watchmen and so there was a feeling from some that its use here was unoriginal at best. Still, it's a popular song, and it seems to work in this digital format.
We've seen these similar trailers and movie scenes done in the style of 16-bit video games and they're always interesting, mostly because very few 16-bit video games ever looked this cool. If there had actually been a Justice League video game on the Super Nintendo that looked this good it would have certainly been a best seller. Of course, only a handful of role-playing games ever had stories that could even compete with a movie's story, and a game where Batman beats up thugs just isn't the same sort of thing.
Still, as a recreation of the HBO Max trailer, it's a pretty solid effort. In addition to the chiptune version of "Hallelujah" you've also got all the key moments that we've been teased with, including Superman in the black suit, which is something a lot of people were hoping to see the first time around. Check out the actual trailer below to get a full comparison of how the 16-bit version stacks up.
Of course, now we just have to wait until Zack Snyder's Justice League becomes a real thing. It will arrive sometime next year and while the major benefit of this whole situation is that the majority of shooting is already done and the project has always been planned for a streaming platform, the word is some reshoots are happening, and so when those are able to be completed will largely determine when we get to finally see this long-awaited project.