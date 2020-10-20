Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Someone Made The Snyder Cut Trailer Into A Retro Video Game, And You Have To Hear The Music

Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Cyborg in Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer

Whether you were one of the people who was invested in making Zack Snyder's Justice League happen or not, it's no less exciting, and bizarre, that the thing is actually happening. Even if other movies were coming out on schedule, the new version of Justice League would still be a much talked about production, and you can tell by the way that fans are getting excited that many can't wait until 2021, and so those fans are grabbing hold of whatever they can.

The official trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League was released as part of the DC Fandome event and it certainly showed us a lot of shots that we never saw in the theatrical version. However, one item that had a lot of fans talking after first seeing the trailer was the use of Leonard Cohen's song "Hallelujah." And so, you can be sure that even when the John Stratman YouTube channel puts together a cool 16-bit version of that trailer, it's going to come with a cool chiptune version of "Hallelujah." Check it out.

The use of the song itself was initially a topic of criticism because Zack Snyder had used the song previously during a scene in Watchmen and so there was a feeling from some that its use here was unoriginal at best. Still, it's a popular song, and it seems to work in this digital format.

We've seen these similar trailers and movie scenes done in the style of 16-bit video games and they're always interesting, mostly because very few 16-bit video games ever looked this cool. If there had actually been a Justice League video game on the Super Nintendo that looked this good it would have certainly been a best seller. Of course, only a handful of role-playing games ever had stories that could even compete with a movie's story, and a game where Batman beats up thugs just isn't the same sort of thing.

Still, as a recreation of the HBO Max trailer, it's a pretty solid effort. In addition to the chiptune version of "Hallelujah" you've also got all the key moments that we've been teased with, including Superman in the black suit, which is something a lot of people were hoping to see the first time around. Check out the actual trailer below to get a full comparison of how the 16-bit version stacks up.

Of course, now we just have to wait until Zack Snyder's Justice League becomes a real thing. It will arrive sometime next year and while the major benefit of this whole situation is that the majority of shooting is already done and the project has always been planned for a streaming platform, the word is some reshoots are happening, and so when those are able to be completed will largely determine when we get to finally see this long-awaited project.

Up Next

Someone Recut The Avengers Like The Snyder Cut Trailer, And I Can’t Look Away
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

How Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Will Change In Zack Snyder's Justice League news 2h How Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Will Change In Zack Snyder's Justice League Sean O'Connell
How The Batman Is Taking A Cue From Star Wars As It Continues Filming news 17h How The Batman Is Taking A Cue From Star Wars As It Continues Filming Adam Holmes
Dwayne Johnson Shares Update On Black Adam, Red Notice And Other Movies He’s Filming news 2d Dwayne Johnson Shares Update On Black Adam, Red Notice And Other Movies He’s Filming Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Let Him Go Nov 6, 2020 Let Him Go Rating TBD
The King's Man Feb 12, 2021 The King's Man Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 Rating TBD
The Personal History Of David Copperfield Aug 28, 2020 The Personal History Of David Copperfield Rating TBD
Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) Feb 7, 2020 Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) 7
How The Boys' Fans Felt About That Homelander Deepfake With Chris Evans TBD How The Boys' Fans Felt About That Homelander Deepfake With Chris Evans Rating TBD
There's A New Superhero Named Apple-Man, And His Trailer Is Outrageous TBD There's A New Superhero Named Apple-Man, And His Trailer Is Outrageous Rating TBD
James Redford, Filmmaker And Son Of Robert Redford, Dead At 58 TBD James Redford, Filmmaker And Son Of Robert Redford, Dead At 58 Rating TBD
Could A Star Wars Lightsaber Destroy Alita: Battle Angel's Blade? Unfortunately, Mark Hamill Can't Answer Yet TBD Could A Star Wars Lightsaber Destroy Alita: Battle Angel's Blade? Unfortunately, Mark Hamill Can't Answer Yet Rating TBD
David Letterman Admits To Having 'Misjudged' Kim Kardashian, Shares What Changed His Mind TBD David Letterman Admits To Having 'Misjudged' Kim Kardashian, Shares What Changed His Mind Rating TBD
View More
Comments