Someone Made The Snyder Cut Trailer Into A Retro Video Game, And You Have To Hear The Music

Whether you were one of the people who was invested in making Zack Snyder's Justice League happen or not, it's no less exciting, and bizarre, that the thing is actually happening. Even if other movies were coming out on schedule, the new version of Justice League would still be a much talked about production, and you can tell by the way that fans are getting excited that many can't wait until 2021, and so those fans are grabbing hold of whatever they can.