Upcoming Cate Blanchett Movies: What's Coming Next For The Mrs. America Actress

With two Oscars to her name, and several other accolades to boot, Cate Blanchett is undeniably considered one of our finest working actresses. In movies both big and small, as well as the new limited series Mrs. America, the award-winning actress has often demonstrated her incredibly dynamic and adaptable talents, proving herself willing to tackle many different on-screen personalities with gusto.

That tradition is set to continue with many exciting new projects in her future, including two upcoming Guillermo del Toro pictures (one of which is Netflix's animated Pinocchio), a new Adam McKay film, a video game adaptation, and more. Certainly, Blanchett's well-distinguished, well-recognized acting chops will stand out in any type of project — be it a blockbuster or prestige drama. So, we should expect only the best from Blanchett.

If you're a big fan of Cate Blanchett, like I am, here's what you can look forward in the near future.