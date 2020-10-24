The Old Guard: 10 Cool Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Charlize Theron Movie

The Epic Fight Aboard The Plane Was The First Scene Shot

Shortly after Nile and Andy first meet, they take part in one of the most exciting action sequences in the entire movie when they show off their hand-to-hand and healing capabilities aboard an airplane on a crash course with the surface of the earth.

Conventional wisdom would tell a director to save something like this for later on in the production, but not Gina Prince-Bythewood. No, she actually filmed the badass fight before anything else was put on film when shooting first began. During a conversation with CinemaBlend, the director revealed that she was initially nervous about it but later decided to "go big or go home" and so she and the rest of the cast and crew threw themselves into it and ended up capturing one of the best fights in recent memory.