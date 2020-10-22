No Time To Die: 8 Quick Things We Know About Daniel Craig's Last Outing As James Bond

Yes, we’re still waiting another handful of months to see Daniel Craig take his final bow as James Bond in the 25th 007 adventure, No Time To Die. And in this interim between the last frames of the Craig era and the start of the bold new future the Bond series will pursue, there are a lot of questions that hang in the air. But at the same time, there are things that we know, or at least have heard whispers about, that color this next movie in a particularly interesting light.

Which means that it’s a good time to watch the most recent trailer for No Time To Die, and then launch into eight quick things we know about the next James Bond mission.