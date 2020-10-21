Legally Blonde 3 Has Taken An Exciting Step Forward

Leave a Comment
Throw on those rose-colored glasses, because things are looking way up for Legally Blonde 3. For the past two years, Reese Witherspoon has been attached to return to her most famous role of Elle Woods in the first big screen case for the Harvard graduate since 2003. The highly-anticipated comedy has just nabbed an official place on the theatrical calendar.
Legally Blonde 3 has seriously been coming together this year. Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor signed on as the movie’s writers back in May. Now MGM has made things official with the following update:
Release dates give you endorphins, and endorphins make us happy! Legally Blonde is pencilled in for May 2022, which just is about a year and a half away! As far as we know, the sequel starring Reese Witherspoon has not yet begun filming, and this date gives the production the entirety of 2021 and then some more to reach its verdict.
The exciting Legally Blonde news came out just as Reese Witherspoon reunited with the cast of the original film over Zoom to benefit the #ChefsForAmerica Initiative as well. The actress and television producer was joined by Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Holland Taylor, Ali Larter, Alanna Ubach, Jessica Cauiffiel and other special guests. You can check it out below:
Does this mean we can expect another reunion with this bunch on Legally Blonde 3? The movie has yet to announce the cast of the sequel, but if these talents met for this reunion, who’s to say they won’t want to all get back together in person on the set of the threequel? Legally Blonde 3's is also still under wraps, but considering the talent behind this project, it seems to be safe in the right hands.
Among our questions for Legally Blonde 3 is how the story picks up from the ending of the previous film, Red, White and Blonde, where Elle married Luke Wilson’s Emmett and the couple left things open ended in regards to where they’ll go next. There was one wink that Elle may be interested in pursuing the White House, but she could very well still be a practicing lawyer nowadays.
Elle Woods would presumably be in her 40s during Legally Blonde 3, and we’re certainly curious what that looks like for the fashionista and boss babe. Does she have kids? Is she happily married? The list goes on. Either way we’re excited that it's on the right track. Other releases currently set for a May 2022 release are John Wick: Chapter 4 and DC Super Pets. Check out what’s coming to theaters in the nearer future in the meantime with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.