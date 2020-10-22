Alita: Battle Angel's Latest Billboard Plug For The Re-Release Is Here, But That's Just The Beginning

While the image is not quite clear, you can see the digital billboard designed to prop up Alita: Battle Angel’s big return displayed proudly on Twitter. Positioned in Orlando, Florida, near an AMC Theatres location and the Walt Disney World Resort, this reminder is now operating to draw fans old and new to the big homecoming Alita has earned through her tireless fandom. However, the other two promises of that particular round of funding Alita: Battle Angel awareness have also been fulfilled. On the more charitable side of things, that donation to Feeding America went through, just as promised. Fitting in with the usual methods of promoting this cult favorite 2019 film, but doing some good in the process, the donation came out to $1,050 being given in the name of feeding the less fortunate.