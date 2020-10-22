Netflix’s The Prom Trailer: Watch Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman And More In Ryan Murphy’s Movie Musical

As Broadway theaters are shuttered until at least next May, and Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story was pushed to next December, theater fans are going to be looking for something that tides them over until those doors are open again. The Prom is only the latest offering that Netflix can offer in that respect, as they previously added original adaptations of shows like the Kerry Washington starring drama American Son and most recently the Ryan Murphy produced film version of The Boys in the Band. While it’s not as edgy as some of the other Ryan Murphy projects we’ve seen hit Netflix this year, The Prom absolutely feels like it’s a project in the man’s wheelhouse. And with the talents of Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and the all-star cast that join them cranked to full volume, it’s hard not to have fun watching what happens next.