Uncharted Movie: Tom Holland Reveals First Glimpse At His Nathan Drake

Uncharted also has been one of those movies that suffered fits and starts before finally rolling into production, though these had nothing to do with COVID-19 (though yes, this movie did pause its production thanks to the pandemic). Scripts made the rounds and actors flirted with the parts before Sony fashioned it into a vehicle for Tom Holland. Currently, Uncharted is looking at a July 16, 2021 released date, though you might want to write that in pencil, and then keep checking our release date calendar to see how projects have shifted.