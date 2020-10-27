It Is About Time We Add Brad Pitt's Moneyball To The List Of Best Baseball Movies

It Is An Underdog Story In Every Sense Of The Word

Everyone loves a great underdog story and that's what makes sports movies so great. I mean, where's the fun in watching a movie about a dominating team that has nothing to learn and sits atop the standing all year? The money is in the chase, and Moneyball is all about the undervalued team, its general manager, and the gutsy (and evidence-based) decisions that are made so that a team with one of the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball can even think about standing up against those big-market teams with all the money (and free agents) in the world.

And like any good baseball movie, Moneyball also shows the fight on the field told through glimpses along the way and the A's rise through the AL West standings, all leading to one of the greatest moments in sports movie history.