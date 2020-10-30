Upcoming Emma Stone Movies And Shows: Cruella, Croods 2, And More

Few modern actresses have made as big of a leap as Emma Stone has throughout her exceptional career. Once a prominent supporting player in Superbad, The House Bunny, and Crazy, Stupid, Love., Stone proved her star power with 2010's Easy A, and she continued proving her star power in the years to follow through acclaimed performances in The Help, The Favourite, Battle of the Sexes, Netflix's Maniac, Birdman, and La La Land, for which she won her Oscar.

There's no doubt that Emma Stone is a very capable talent, showcasing a flair for comedy, drama, musicals, historical biopics, and more. And the A-list star has a number of promising upcoming movies to add to her growing resume, including (but certainly not limited to) The Croods: A New Age, Cruella, Babylon, and a couple more projects where she'll sit in the producer's chair.

Certainly, if you're an Emma Stone fan, you have a few movies to look forward to in the future. Here's what coming up next.