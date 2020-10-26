Kazakhstan's New Tourism Slogan Is A Borat Reference

When it comes to responding to parody, a subject basically has one of two options: either they can be angry and indignant, or they can choose to embrace the moment and laugh along with everybody else. In response to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, it seems that the country of Kazakhstan has decided to go the latter path, as they have even gone as far as to change their country's slogan to be a reference to Sacha Baron Cohen's most notorious character in the wake of the film's release.