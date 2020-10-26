Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Kazakhstan's New Tourism Slogan Is A Borat Reference

Borat and his daughter in Borat 2

When it comes to responding to parody, a subject basically has one of two options: either they can be angry and indignant, or they can choose to embrace the moment and laugh along with everybody else. In response to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, it seems that the country of Kazakhstan has decided to go the latter path, as they have even gone as far as to change their country's slogan to be a reference to Sacha Baron Cohen's most notorious character in the wake of the film's release.

Kazakhstan’s tourism board has decided to take a surprising tactic in response to the recent release of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, according to the New York Times, and has made moves to make “Kazakhstan. Very nice!” their new message to people around the world who might consider visiting. The strategy is a complete 180 away from the response to the first Borat movie in 2006, which saw the government ban the film from ever playing, threaten to sue Sacha Baron Cohen, and publish a four page advertisement "defending the country’s honor" in the aforementioned New York newspaper.

And it's not exactly hard to see why the reaction was so harsh. Neither Borat movie is exactly a tribute to the loveliness of Kazakhstan, as it is portrayed to be extremely poor, anti-Semitic, superstitious, and generally terrible. But this time around the country is choosing to not be insulted and instead join in the laughter.

Per the report, the Kazakhstan tourism board was initially planning to simply ignore the release of the second Borat movie, not wanting to add fuel to the fire, but the course was changed thanks to a suggestion from Dennis Keen – the host of a travel show in Kazakhstan who was born in the United States but found inspiration to move to the Soviet republic following his involvement in a high school summer exchange program.

Dennis Keen and a friend named Yermek Utemissov pitched the tourism board on the idea of embracing the release of Borat 2, and evidently they made a very strong argument because they got an "immediate yes." They then began working a series of internet spots, which you can watch for yourself below:

It's worth noting that there is a kind of meta throughline in Borat 2 that responds to the country's reaction to the first movie, and it's made plainly obvious directly in the full title: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan.

Now that we've actually seen the movie, we definitely know that the prodigious bribe isn't going to do anything to help Kazakhstan-United States relations, but could the Central Asian country end up "making benefit" from it with a tourism boost? Embracing the pop culture icon certainly seems like a good first step.

Up Next

Borat 2: 7 Most Shocking Moments In The Sequel
More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

Why Sacha Baron Cohen Was ‘Concerned’ When It Came To Borat 2’s Controversial Rudy Giuliani Scene news 5h Why Sacha Baron Cohen Was ‘Concerned’ When It Came To Borat 2’s Controversial Rudy Giuliani Scene Dirk Libbey
President Trump Has Thoughts On Sacha Baron Cohen After Rudy Giuliani Borat 2 Scene news 1d President Trump Has Thoughts On Sacha Baron Cohen After Rudy Giuliani Borat 2 Scene Mack Rawden
Borat 2: 7 Most Shocking Moments In The Sequel news 1d Borat 2: 7 Most Shocking Moments In The Sequel Eric Eisenberg

Trending Movies

The Exorcist Dec 26, 1973 The Exorcist Rating TBD
Words on Bathroom Walls Aug 7, 2020 Words on Bathroom Walls Rating TBD
Project Power Aug 14, 2020 Project Power 6
The Tax Collector Aug 7, 2020 The Tax Collector 6
The Witches Oct 23, 2020 The Witches 6
How Disney+’s Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Will Break New Ground For The Franchise TBD How Disney+’s Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Will Break New Ground For The Franchise Rating TBD
Matthew McConaughey's Unbelievable Diet For Dallas Buyers Club Included Plenty Of Alcohol TBD Matthew McConaughey's Unbelievable Diet For Dallas Buyers Club Included Plenty Of Alcohol Rating TBD
Live's Kelly Ripa Jokes About Husband Mark Consuelos' Penis Size After Fans Go Gaga Over Bulge Pic TBD Live's Kelly Ripa Jokes About Husband Mark Consuelos' Penis Size After Fans Go Gaga Over Bulge Pic Rating TBD
Drew Barrymore Reprised Her Iconic Scream Character, Check It Out TBD Drew Barrymore Reprised Her Iconic Scream Character, Check It Out Rating TBD
Blake Lively Is Roasting Ryan Reynolds For His Birthday Choices, But He’s Right TBD Blake Lively Is Roasting Ryan Reynolds For His Birthday Choices, But He’s Right Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information