How Jason Aldean Responded After Maskless Disney World Picture Went Viral

Recently, country singer Jason Aldean found himself in a bit of hot water over a picture taken by him and his family while they were all visiting Walt Disney World. The issue at hand was that in the image, nobody is wearing a face covering, as per Walt Disney World rules. This led to a chorus of criticism for the singer on social media. Some wondered if Aldean, being a celebrity, somehow was given an exemption from the rules, and regardless many felt that not wearing a mask in the picture was setting a bad example for others at the very least.