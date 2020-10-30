Following The Witches, Can Anne Hathaway Finally Do Devil Wears Prada 2?

If a Devil Wears The Prada sequel isn’t the right fit for Anne Hathaway, at least we have the real potential of the actress returning to her former role of Mia Thermopolis with Julie Andrews. The sequel has been in the works for some time and the actress has said there is a script and some movement with Disney last year. It's been 16 years since The Princess Diaries 2 came out, but nowadays, it feels like there's no such thing as too much time to have passed for a sequel to arrive. Whatever happens, seeing Hathaway and Tucci back together in The Witches was just a delight. Do you want to see them reunite for a Devil Wears Prada sequel too? Vote in our poll below. You're also welcome to check out the original film adaptation of The Witches on Netflix.