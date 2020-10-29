James Bond Odds: Betting On Daniel Craig’s Replacement Just Took A Weird Turn

As No Time To Die has been pushed back yet again into a spring 2021 release window, and franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has stated before that the release of the 25th James Bond film would have to occur before casting even begins, this new update is far from a golden bullet in Cillian Murphy’s favor. Still, the more choices there are for the role of James Bond, the more chances audiences will have to voice their feelings over this potential scenario. Which means when the time to actually cast the next James Bond comes, the powers that be will have all the free market research they need to choose the best candidate who meets the demands of fans and producers.