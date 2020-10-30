Dang, The Internet Really Came Out For Tutar's Babysitter In Borat 2

Of course, by the time marketing for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm ramped up, and with the movie’s release on Amazon Prime Video (the original plan was for it to hit theaters in November, but that was scrapped due to the pandemic), Jeanise Jones learned what had actually been going on. Jones said she felt “kind of betrayed,” but it’s good to see that some good has come out of all this for her between the GoFundMe page and Sacha Baron Cohen helping out her community.