Universal Studios Orlando Has Now Opened Up Another Major Attraction For Halloween Weekend

Rumors boiled Friday about a planned haunted house based on a Tim Burton classic opening over at Universal Studios Orlando in time for Halloween weekend. And low and behold, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, his name has been called. It’s showtime!!
The Beetlejuice haunted house opened up at the Florida theme park Saturday morning, without a prior announcement from Universal. And within minutes of the new attraction materializing on the theme park’s mobile app, its virtual line reached capacity, per Spectrum News 13. The spooky attraction will reportedly be available for guests to check out on Sunday when the park opens at 10 a.m.
Universal Studios had to cancel its 30th annual Halloween Horror Nights event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the park is still getting into the spirit of things. Earlier this month, the Bride of Frankenstein Lives and Revenge of the Tooth haunted houses opened up in the Orlando park. Beetlejuice makes for a last-minute addition, described as follows by Universal:
Enter the world of the original film, more twisted and terrifying than ever. Wander checkered hallways and through the model graveyard as the infamous bio-exorcist, Beetlejuice, haunts you, taunts you and torments you at every turn.
Some insiders believe the hold-up on the Beetlejuice haunted house has to do with Universal’s licensing agreement with the film, which is a Warner Bros. property. The character made famous by Michael Keaton in the 1988 film is already a frequent character at Universal Studios, but a haunted house experience is a pleasant surprise.
Unfortunately, the attraction will likely close not long after its jump scare. Universal Studios’ Halloween celebration ends on November 1. Other activities Halloweekend guests will get to experience are a Scarecrow Stalk scavenger hunt, a live horror make-up show, “door-to-door” trick-or-treating for kids in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, a Halloween Horror Nights tribute store featuring merchandise available from four themed rooms, and limited time Halloween foods and drinks.
The news has also left fans bummed, since they don’t have much time to plan their trip to catch Beetlejuice for the holidays. Hopefully, the Beetlejuice haunted house will have an encore during Halloween Horror Nights' 2021 run. The theme park has already announced its first new maze for next year: Puppet Theater: Captive Audience.
As for Universal Studios Hollywood, the theme park never got to open, aside from Citywalk, this year due to California safety guidelines. The California Attractions and Parks Association is contemplating suing the state as well, following seven months of closures in the Golden State. Over in Florida, Universal Studios has been seeing great attendance with safety guidelines in place, and Walt Disney World is catching up too.
Happy Halloween from CinemaBlend!! Check out six Halloween marathons you can stream at home this weekend, including the details about where to see Beetlejuice!