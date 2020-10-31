How One Stephen King Movie Influenced Mark Tonderai’s Spell

Misery obviously is one, and I give love to it in the film. The office that Marquis works at, if you watch the film, there’s a tracking shot that sort of goes on the wall, and you see the name of the law firm, and it’s Woods and Sheldon. And poor Sheldon was the part that James Caan played in Misery. And you know, the shot of the penguin, because Annie Wilkes used to collect these little penguin figurines. And so, I’ve given love to it, but it’s stupid not to do that.