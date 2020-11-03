Netflix Responds To Enola Holmes Lawsuit

While the majority of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes are in the public domain, the last batch of them, the stories which make up The Casebook of Sherlock Holmes, are still under copyright, and the estate of Conan Doyle claims that the film Enola Holmes violates that copyright because the movie shows Sherlock Holmes in a form that he was only seen in those stories. However, in a motion (via THR) filed on behalf of Netflix, Legendary Pictures, original Enola Holmes author, Nancy Springer, and the movie's writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer, attorney Nicolas Jampol, argues that ideas and emotions are not subject to copyright. The motion reads in part...