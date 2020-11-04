Comments

Ryan Reynolds Shares Red Notice Set Photo With Gal Gadot And Dwayne Johnson

Ryan Reynolds in Six Underground

In 2020 most of the movie news I've been writing has been about the fact that there are no movies. And yet, slowly, movies have been doing their best to get back into production, even while the actual distribution and presentation of many of those films is still a question. One big movie that won't have a problem being released once its complete is Red Notice, as the film, starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, is set to debut on Netflix when it's ready, and the film just took a big step in that direction as it's very nearly done filming.

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to announce that he has wrapped filming on Red Notice and while it sounds like production isn't completely done yet, if one of the big stars is finished then the last day of shooting is probably very close. It's been nearly a year since filming on Red Notice started, with, obviously, a big gap where the pandemic shutdown took place, but Reynolds takes most of his announcement post, which includes a picture along side Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, to thank the cast and crew for their hard work, including working within a bubble, to get the movie done. Read the full post below.

There haven’t been a lot of movies lately. I miss them. Yesterday was my final day on #RedNotice. We started this film 10 months ago. We stopped in March with no idea when or if we’d go back. With the help of so many whip-smart health and safety workers, Netflix found a way to get us back to work. My hat is OFF to this crew. I can’t emphasize their grit enough. Over 300 souls living in a sequestered bubble to make this a reality. They went to work under the most intense circumstances every day. That sacrifice is not only theirs, but it also belongs to their family, friends and loved ones who haven’t seen them in months. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear masks. And visors. And have cotton swabs shoved up their noses every day. #RedNotice @netflix ????: @masistills @hhgarcia41

While Red Notice has long been planned to be a Netflix movie rather than a theatrical release, unlike the variety of projects that have found themselves on streaming services rather than in theaters during the pandemic, it's still one of the bigger movies that fans are waiting on. When you put Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, in any movie together it's going to be big.

While the picture of the Red Notice core group is awesome, the really great part of Ryan Reynolds' Instagram post is the text, where he commends the 300 people who lived inside a bubble, in order to keep the film production safe. Like what happened with the NBA at Walt Disney World, the cast and crew of Red Notice sequestered themselves away, limiting those who could come in contact with the people making the film, thus reducing the risk that the virus would spread among them all. Ryan Reynolds is grateful for the work they all did, saying in closing...

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear masks. And visors. And have cotton swabs shoved up their noses every day.

And of course, the reality of the pandemic was that much closer to the people making Red Notice as one of the movie's big stars, Dwayne Johnson, became infected himself. While he was certainly fully recovered by the time production on Red Notice resumed, it likely helped everybody on the film realize that the situation was quite real and should be approached seriously.

With production wrapping up, we can probably expect to see Red Notice hit Netflix sometime next summer or fall.

The Rock Shared An Inspiring On Set Story From Netflix's Red Notice
