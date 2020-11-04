Ryan Reynolds Shares Red Notice Set Photo With Gal Gadot And Dwayne Johnson

In 2020 most of the movie news I've been writing has been about the fact that there are no movies. And yet, slowly, movies have been doing their best to get back into production, even while the actual distribution and presentation of many of those films is still a question. One big movie that won't have a problem being released once its complete is Red Notice, as the film, starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, is set to debut on Netflix when it's ready, and the film just took a big step in that direction as it's very nearly done filming.