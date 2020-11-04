Pornhub Has Been Blocked In Thailand, And People Aren’t Happy

And the people of Thailand are already looking for ways to circumvent the new law. There's apparently been a spike in searches in the country from people looking for VPN access, as that would potentially allow people to get access to the sites that are blocked in Thailand. Certainly, whatever the aim of the new law truly is, all it appears to be doing is getting people to come up with solutions to the problem. It's unlikely anybody is just going to accept the ban and move on.