Sylvester Stallone's Over The Top And 11 Other Fun '80s Movies To Watch For Free On YouTube

No one would ever hold it against you if you didn't know that YouTube was home to a sizable collection of movies that are completely free to access (with or without a YouTube Premium account), but I have to say that the platform has some of the most iconic and ridiculous '80s movies out there. So instead of the watching all those fake trailers for movies with updated titles created just to get some views, you can totally watch fun movies like the criminally underrated classic Sylvester Stallone 1987 father-son adventure Over The Top.

The fun doesn't stop there, however, as YouTube has quintessential '80s movies like Teen Wolf, Lone Wolf McQuade, and my personal favorite, Blind Fury starring the late Rutger Hauer. No matter if you have premium access or don't mind watching a few ads, here are 12 awesome '80s movies you can watch for free on YouTube.