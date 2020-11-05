Mel Gibson’s Fatman Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

As we’ve passed the Halloween season, and are head long into the maw that is the 2020 election, we’re getting closer to the Christmas season. One of the most anticipated movies of this year’s yuletide is Fatman, the action-comedy that sees Mel Gibson playing Santa himself. Only, instead of playing a friendly, Kurt Russell embodiment of the holiday icon, Gibson’s Santa Claus knows his way around a gun and is being hunted by a vicious professional killer. So yeah, we’ve been waiting to hear how critics would react to Fatman, and today we’re ready to open our presents and see what the first reviews are saying!