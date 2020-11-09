6 Marvel Characters Timothy Olyphant Would Be Perfect To Play

Zombie

Of the many reasons to be pissed at Netflix for cancelling Santa Clarita Diet, one is (SPOILER ALERT) being robbed of seeing Timothy Olyphant’s Joel Hammond as one of the undead after his wife, Sheila (Drew Barrymore) bites him in the Season 3 finale. Well, one way that we could potentially see Olyphant get his zombie on is by casting him as the aptly named Zombie, who was originally a scumbag businessman killed by his gardener and resurrected with voodoo as a mindless, but oddly heroic, creature of the undead. It may seem a little odd for a rotting reanimated corpse to join the MCU, but the greenlight of Blade and Sam Raimi helming Doctor Strange 2 shows signs the franchise is ready to embrace horror and this, if not an official Marvel Zombies adaptation, seems like a great next addition.