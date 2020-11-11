Upcoming Robert Downey Jr. Movies: What's Ahead For The Iron Man Star

Pinocchio - TBD

Another long forgotten Robert Downey Jr. project that once looked very promising is the actor's adaptation of Pinocchio, which would see the Dolittle star take on the role of Geppetto as sets out to build a son to keep him company. The project was first announced years ago and bounced between directors with everyone from Paul Thomas Anderson to Ron Howard being attached at various points in pre-production.

There hasn't been much as far news goes for the Warner Bros. live-action adaptation of the classic tale, but there is another Disney production in the works. Deadline announced in January 2020 that Robert Zemeckis would direct and co-write the Disney production at some point in the near future. Where this leaves the Robert Downey Jr. version of Pinocchio remains to be seen, but there's plenty of room in Monstro's stomach for two wooden boys and an elderly toymaker.

