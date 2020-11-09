Keanu Reeves And Ana De Armas Made A Movie Together Before She Was Famous. Now It's Getting Love On Netflix

Right now, Keanu Reeves is as big a star as he's even been thanks to the John Wick franchise. Ana de Armas has been on a meteoric rise in Hollywood in recent years following roles in movies like Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out.She'll soon be seen in the next James Bond film. A movie that stars both of these actors coming out right now would be all but guaranteed to be a massive hit, which is why it might surprise some to know that such a movie already happened, five years ago. Many may have overlooked the erotic thriller Knock Knock that came out in 2015, but the movie has been recently rediscovered and is now one of the top streaming items on Netflix.