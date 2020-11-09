How Gwyneth Paltrow Really Feels About Her Ex’s New Partner Dakota Johnson

Later in her interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Gwyneth Paltrow mentioned that Chris Martin isn’t the only ex she remains tight with, adding that one of her high school boyfriends, Tony Woods, is still one of her best friends, and that she still talks with Brad Pitt. However, can she say she’s friends with any of those men’s romantic partners? I won’t be so bold as to rule that possibility out entirely, but it definitely seems like she has something special with Dakota Johnson.