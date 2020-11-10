Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Sounds Like Bloodshot 2 Is Happening With Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel in Bloodshot

Back in March, Valiant Comics entered the superhero movie game with Bloodshot, which starred Vin Diesel as the eponymous protagonist. Unfortunately, Bloodshot’s theatrical release coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic becoming widespread, resulting in its run on the big screen being cut short. However, don’t think that means we’ve seen the last of Diesel’s Ray Garrison, as Bloodshot 2 is currently in development.

Dan Mintz, who runs Valiant Comics’ parent company, DMG Entertainment, recently sat down with Comic Book Resources to talk about Bloodshot, which included discussing how the movie quickly pivoted to a VOD release following the movie theater closures (as well as returned to select AMC Theatres locations in August). As a result, DMG was impressed enough with Bloodshot’s overall performance that it’s confident in moving forward with a sequel. In Mintz’s words

I think [Bloodshot] was very successful in that respect, a lot of people saw it and it did very well in the post-release rollout but you can't use the same evaluation process, pre-COVID, to this. [Are] Vin Diesel and all those people going to still continue? Yes, because it did so well and the response to it has been so well, it's just that the response has been in a non-transparent environment, as opposed to a transparent environment like box office numbers.

While Marvel and DC currently dominate the superhero movie market, Valiant unquestionably has enough characters and properties to make its own dent in that realm. So while Bloodshot was dealt a rough blow by current events earlier this year, Dan Mintz was pleased enough with how the movie did in the long run that there’s movement on making Bloodshot 2 happen. Of course, because it’s so early into the developmental process, Bloodshot 2 likely a ways off from reaching the public, and there’s also no word on who else from the first movie will join Diesel for another round of action.

Just like in the comics, Bloodshot followed U.S. Marine Ray Garrison being killed and then resurrected by experimental nanite technology, which gives him special abilities like super strength and advanced healing. The downside is that he suffers from amnesia and is manipulated into being a weapon for a mysterious organization. Vin Diesel’s costars included Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce and Lamorne Morris. David S.F. Wilson directed the feature, and Jeff Wadlow and Erich Heisserer tackled the script.

It’s also worth mentioning that Bloodshot, which was distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, was once intended to be the first movie in a Valiant Cinematic Universe. However, last year, it was announced that the next Valiant movie, Harbinger, will be distributed by Paramount Pictures, and the plan is to keep other Valiant properties at Paramount too. So it remains unclear if the Bloodshot movies will be part of the VCU, or if it will have to be a completely separate film series due to the studio shift.

Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on how Bloodshot 2 is coming along. In the meantime, keep track of the movies on course to arrive next year with our 2021 release schedule.

Up Next

First Nine Minutes Of Bloodshot Available For Free As Vin Diesel Hypes Release
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

New Report Discusses Possible Carbon Footprint Left By Blockbuster Filming news 3M New Report Discusses Possible Carbon Footprint Left By Blockbuster Filming Sarah El-Mahmoud
Bloodshot 4M Bloodshot Braden Roberts
Paul Walker And Vin Diesel's Kids Hung Out And Took An Adorable Selfie Together news 4M Paul Walker And Vin Diesel's Kids Hung Out And Took An Adorable Selfie Together Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Fantastic Beasts 3 Jul 15, 2022 Fantastic Beasts 3 Rating TBD
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Nov 13, 2020 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Rating TBD
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Free Guy TBD Free Guy Rating TBD
Mandalorian Actor Recalls The Emotional Moment They Were ‘Not Expecting’ While Prepping For Their Role TBD Mandalorian Actor Recalls The Emotional Moment They Were ‘Not Expecting’ While Prepping For Their Role Rating TBD
3 Directions Happy Death Day 3's Story Could Go TBD 3 Directions Happy Death Day 3's Story Could Go Rating TBD
Chicago Fire Showrunner Talks Major Stellaride Story, Season 9 Premiere Crossovers And More TBD Chicago Fire Showrunner Talks Major Stellaride Story, Season 9 Premiere Crossovers And More Rating TBD
Fans Have Some Major Thoughts About The Good Doctor's Big Premiere Twist TBD Fans Have Some Major Thoughts About The Good Doctor's Big Premiere Twist Rating TBD
12 Black-Led Christmas Movies And Where To Watch Them TBD 12 Black-Led Christmas Movies And Where To Watch Them Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information