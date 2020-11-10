James Gunn Offers Exciting Update On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

There was a point where Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was reportedly aiming to come out in 2020, thus making one of the first (if not the first) Phase 4 release, but James Gunn being unceremoniously fired threw a wrench in the works. Even after he was rehired onto the project, he’d already signed onto The Suicide Squad shortly before, hence why we’re having to wait much longer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to arrive. Of course, even if the threequel had stayed on course for a 2020 release, the current pandemic still would have forced Marvel Studios to delay it, just like what happened with Black Widow, Eternals and more.