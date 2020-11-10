Brandon Routh Explains Why Superman Returns Didn’t Get A Sequel

The intention was to do a sequel, always to do, with a big tentpole movie like that. They want to make more as long as they feel like they've recouped the money that they invested into the film. At the end of the day, the studio, Warner Brothers, decided it was too much of a gamble for them to do a sequel. The creative entities, the writers and the directors were on to other things. Certain people at the studio who were excited about Superman had left to go on to other projects at other studios. So, it was both the passion and the interest in Superman dissipated and the movie, I guess for them, didn't bring back enough monetary success for them to pull the trigger on it.