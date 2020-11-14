What The 1917 Cast Is Doing Now

Prestige war dramas from acclaimed British filmmakers can often seem like a dime a dozen. While the stories they tell are certainly important, as it's always good to remember the wars and battles that define our countries and world, it can be hard to stand out compared to many other dramas in this packed genre.

To the credit of Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes (American Beauty, Jarhead, Skyfall), 1917 most certainly stands out. Shot as though it were one long, arduous continuous take (well, technically two, but let's not get into technicalities), this sweeping, exhilarating drama adamantly aims to make you feel as though you're caught in the action with these hapless and often helpless soldiers, experiencing each and every little moment of intense panic and dismay as our young protagonists hustle vigorously for their lives, particularly as they attempt to share the message that might save their country and finally put a long and tension-filled war to rest in the midst of heated panic.