The Best New Movies On Netflix To Watch Over Thanksgiving Weekend

This year, families are going to learn what it is like to celebrate Thanksgiving in the midst of a pandemic. Some may brave the storm out of trust in their relatives’ health, share a meal over an online conference call, or cancel plans altogether and eat alone. No matter how you end up giving thanks this year, there should be plenty of time after your feast for movie night and there are more than enough new Netflix movies that you should see about adding to your “What to watch” list.
With 2020 being a challenging time for social interaction and the odds of movie night being a family affair slimmer than usual, we were sure compile some acclaimed films recently added to the streaming platform that may be best for solo viewing, like Rebecca or Hillbilly Elegy. On the other hand, if your Thanksgiving does prove to be a successful group gathering (either in the same room or virtually), Enola Holmes and Over the Moon are just a few of newer Netflix releases we added that people of all ages can enjoy.
So, feast your eyes on this healthy helping of cinematic outings you can appreciate all Thanksgiving weekend. We hope you find something to be thankful or in the following fresh Netflix films, starting with the highly anticipated sequel perfect for people who are highly anticipating the holiday season.
The Christmas Chronicles 2 (November 25, 2020)
Two years after her and her brother Teddy’s (Judah Lewis) surprise encounter with the real Santa Claus, teenager Kate (Darby Camp) and her potential new stepbrother (Jahzir Bruno) escape their tropical holiday vacation to the North Pole.
Why It Is A Good Movie For Thanksgiving Weekend: Christopher Columbus, co-writer and producer of the 2018 predecessor, returns to direct The Christmas Chronicles 2, which also sees Kurt Russell return as cinema’s most badass Santa and his real-life partner Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus in this cheerful, family-friendly adventure.
Stream The Christmas Chronicles 2 on Netflix here.
Hillbilly Elegy (November 24, 2020)
An exploration of one Appalachian family’s aspirations as told from the point of view of one of its youngest members (Gabriel Basso), a law student at Yale.
Why It Is A Good Movie For Thanksgiving Weekend: Ron Howard directs this societally relevant and challenging family drama adapted from venture capitalist J.D. Vance’s memoir Hillbilly Elegy, which has been praised particularly for the stirring performances by Oscar-nominees Amy Adams and Glenn Close.
Stream Hillbilly Elegy on Netflix here.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (November 13, 2020)
The granddaughter (Madalen Mills) of an eccentric toymaker (Forest Whitaker) must retrieve a magical invention from his once trusted protege (Keegan-Michael Key) in order to save his business.
Why It Is A Good Movie For Thanksgiving Weekend: Writer and director David E. Talbert is at the helm of his fourth holiday-themed feature in a row with Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, but this musical fantasy is easily his most whimsical and dazzling adventure yet.
Stream Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Netflix here.
Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given (November 17, 2020)
The comedy superstar takes aim at a new variety of personal topics, including turning 40 and how Covid-19 has affected his day-to-day life.
Why It Is A Good Movie For Thanksgiving Weekend: For those who love their Thanksgiving weekends with a little laughter (preferably after the kids are put to bed), you can get plenty of that from Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given, the comedian’s latest Netflix original stand-up special.
Operation Christmas Drop (November 5, 2020)
A congressional aide (Kat Graham) skips her family visit on orders to defund a Guam Air Force Base, but has a change of heart after meeting the charming pilot (Alexander Ludwig) who runs its holiday gift delivery tradition.
Why It Is A Good Movie For Thanksgiving Weekend: Because this time of year is incomplete without a rom-com, Operation Christmas Drop may have just the sweet aura and inspirational message you are looking to share with family, friends, or just yourself.
Stream Operation Christmas Drop on Netflix here.
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square (November 22, 2020)
The cynical owner of a quaint town (Christine Baranski) planning to sell it to a mall developer is visited by a singing spirit (Dolly Parton) who helps her realize the error of her ways.
Why It Is A Good Movie For Thanksgiving Weekend: Because this time of year is incomplete with a holiday-themed musical starring Dolly Parton, Christmas on the Square is the latest Charles Dickens-inspired tale that will help you remember what you and the whole family love about the season.
Stream Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square on Netflix here.
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (November 23, 2020)
A camera crew follows pop star Shawn Mendes on his world tour.
Why It Is A Good Movie For Thanksgiving Weekend: For those who love their Thanksgiving weekends with a little music, there is plenty of that in the rock doc Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, which also offers an intimate portrait of the chart-topping singer’s private life.
Stream Shawn Mendes: In Wonder on Netflix here.
Citation (November 6, 2020)
A college student (Temi Otedola) in Nigeria faces persecution and mistrust after claiming a respected professor (Jimmy Jean-Louis) attempted to rape her.
Why It Is A Good Movie For Thanksgiving Weekend: If it's a drama that you're looking for, you will surely be moved by Citation - a powerful drama based on a true story that aims to raise awareness of sexual assault.
Stream Citation on Netflix here.
Over The Moon (October 23, 2020)
To prove that her favorite bedtime story is more than a fairy tale, a young girl (Cathy Ang) takes in self-built rocket ship in to space and in search of a fabled mythical goddess.
Why It Is A Good Movie For Thanksgiving Weekend: Veteran Disney animator Glen Keane co-directs Over the Moon - a fun and heartwarming hybrid of fantasy and science fiction that will leave the entire family breathlessly charmed.
Stream Over The Moon on Netflix here.
Hubie Halloween (October 7, 2020)
A goofy man-child, unappreciated for his devotion to Salem’s All Hallow’s Eve traditions, gets the chance to earn respect when he becomes the only one who can stop a strange occurrence that has suddenly risen the town.
Why It Is A Good Movie For Thanksgiving Weekend: Saturday Night Live veteran Adam Sandler plays the title character of Hubie Halloween - a sweet, star-studded hybrid of horror with comedy that will leave the whole family spooked in a more light and endearing way than our next film might.
Stream Hubie Halloween on Netflix here.
Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight (October 28, 2020)
Teens at a summer camp that teaches how to survive without the dependency of technology get the ultimate crash course when savage cannibals begin picking them off one by one.
Why It Is A Good Movie For Thanksgiving Weekend: Older folks craving horror with more bite than Hubie Halloween are in for a bloody good treat with Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight, a Polish slasher that you might want to check out before your belly is full.
Stream Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight on Netflix here.
Holidate (October 28, 2020)
Two notorious singletons (Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey) agree to be each other’s plus-one’s for all the major holidays without the stress of romantic commitment, but not everything goes exactly to plan.
Why It Is A Good Movie For Thanksgiving Weekend: If you can ignore the fact that you likely already guessed the ending to this rom-com that spans multiple holidays, Holidate is a fun, raunchy gem that will appeal to anyone who has ever felt alone on the days when everyone expects you to arrive with someone else.
Stream Holidate on Netflix here.
Rebecca (October 21, 2020)
A young woman (Lily James) moves into the luxurious estate owned by her new husband (Armie Hammer) where she is taunted by the housekeeper (Kristin Scott Thomas), who is dangerously obsessed with her boss’ late former wife, Rebecca.
Why It Is A Good Movie For Thanksgiving Weekend: You might actually be happy if you find yourself alone on Thanksgiving after watching Rebecca, director Ben Wheatley’s adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s romantic tragedy novel previously made into a Best Picture Oscar-winning mystery in 1940 by Alfred Hitchcock.
Stream Rebecca on Netflix here.
Enola Holmes (September 23, 2020)
The teenage, younger sibling (Mille Bobby Brown) of world-renowned detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) decides to take matters into her own hands and solve the case when her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) suddenly turns up missing in 1884 England.
Why It Is A Good Movie For Thanksgiving Weekend: As for a mystery thriller that you can feel safe watching with the kids in the room, Enola Holmes is a refreshingly youthful take on the world created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, carried beautifully by Stranger Things star Brown in the title role.
Stream Enola Holmes on Netflix here.
What do you think? Have we provided a plentiful cinematic feast of new films to watch on Netflix after the dishes have been put away, or do you prefer to keep your eyes off the screen on Thanksgiving? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check back for additional information and updates on the latest titles available to stream on the platform, as well as even more movies and TV shows to be thankful for, here on CinemaBlend.