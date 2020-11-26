The Best New Movies On Netflix To Watch Over Thanksgiving Weekend

This year, families are going to learn what it is like to celebrate Thanksgiving in the midst of a pandemic. Some may brave the storm out of trust in their relatives’ health, share a meal over an online conference call, or cancel plans altogether and eat alone. No matter how you end up giving thanks this year, there should be plenty of time after your feast for movie night and there are more than enough new Netflix movies that you should see about adding to your “What to watch” list.

With 2020 being a challenging time for social interaction and the odds of movie night being a family affair slimmer than usual, we were sure compile some acclaimed films recently added to the streaming platform that may be best for solo viewing, like Rebecca or Hillbilly Elegy. On the other hand, if your Thanksgiving does prove to be a successful group gathering (either in the same room or virtually), Enola Holmes and Over the Moon are just a few of newer Netflix releases we added that people of all ages can enjoy.