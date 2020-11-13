Where You've Seen The Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Cast Before

Forest Whitaker (Jeronicus Jangle)

Playing the part of Jeronicus Jangle, a genius-but-troubled toymaker who's no longer the inventor he once was, Forest Whitaker plays the lead adult role in Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

An Oscar-winning actor for portraying Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland, Forest Whitaker is also the star of Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Lee Daniels' The Butler, Bird, Vantage Point, and Black Nativity, and he has prominent supporting roles in The Crying Game, Arrival, Bloodsport, Good Morning, Vietnam, The Color of Money, Street Kings, Where the Wild Things Are, Taken 3, Southpaw, The Last Stand, Phone Booth, Panic Room, Battlefield Earth, Black Panther, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Great Debaters, Platoon, Out of the Furnance, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Additionally, on television, Forest Whitaker can be seen in episodes of Empire, The Shield, and ER, and he appears in Godfather of Harlem, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, and the mini-series, Roots. He recently starred in Burden and Finding Steve McQueen and next, he'll be seen in Respect and City of Lies.